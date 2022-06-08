RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’m sorry for accusing my son of assault - Tereo Marghuy

Tereo Marghuy, father of Tryron Marghuy, a Rastafarian student of Achimota School, has apologized over a video circulating on the internet.

He said the allegations he made in video about is son assaulting him was not supposed to come out.

Mr. Marghuy said he had a disagreement with his son and he only shared the video to some of his closest friends and it got leaked.

Speaking to Citi News after the family met with Child Rights International over the allegations and threats he made, Tereo Marhguy said the incident won’t happen again.

“All what happened shouldn’t have happened. We should cool our tempers and sort it out. It is rather unfortunate it came out and people have formed their impressions. If it has really hurt anybody, I am really sorry. I apologise to everybody that something like this had to happen. He just held my hand, and we were struggling.”

In the said video, Tereo said Tyron assaulted him when he intervened in a disagreement with his sister.

“He was supposed to repair a tablet for his sister, and then they were ready about an hour ago, but he was still sitting there watching TV. I went in there and asked Tyrone what was going on. He burst out and started insulting his sister and unplugged the laptop. He walked over to me and I threatened to slap him, and then he held my hand, so through the struggling up and down, I had blood everywhere.”

Tereo and Tryon Marghuy dominated a lot of media headlines last year when Achimota School denied the latter admission because of his hair and faith.

The Marghuys’ took the matter to court and won a decision that compelled the school to admit the boy with his rasta.

However, despite the decision of the court, the Attorney General filed an appeal to reverse the High Court decision.

In an interview after the appeal, Tereo Marghuy said the AG decision was based on ill-motive.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

