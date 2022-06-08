I’m sorry for accusing my son of assault - Tereo Marghuy

Mr. Marghuy said he had a disagreement with his son and he only shared the video to some of his closest friends and it got leaked.

Speaking to Citi News after the family met with Child Rights International over the allegations and threats he made, Tereo Marhguy said the incident won’t happen again.

“All what happened shouldn’t have happened. We should cool our tempers and sort it out. It is rather unfortunate it came out and people have formed their impressions. If it has really hurt anybody, I am really sorry. I apologise to everybody that something like this had to happen. He just held my hand, and we were struggling.”

In the said video, Tereo said Tyron assaulted him when he intervened in a disagreement with his sister.

Pulse Ghana

“He was supposed to repair a tablet for his sister, and then they were ready about an hour ago, but he was still sitting there watching TV. I went in there and asked Tyrone what was going on. He burst out and started insulting his sister and unplugged the laptop. He walked over to me and I threatened to slap him, and then he held my hand, so through the struggling up and down, I had blood everywhere.”

Tereo and Tryon Marghuy dominated a lot of media headlines last year when Achimota School denied the latter admission because of his hair and faith.

The Marghuys’ took the matter to court and won a decision that compelled the school to admit the boy with his rasta.

However, despite the decision of the court, the Attorney General filed an appeal to reverse the High Court decision.