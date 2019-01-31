According to him, what happened was not in the best interest of the country's parliamentary democracy.

There was drama in Parliament between Kennedy Agyapong and Mubarak Muntaka when the latter dragged the Assin Central MP to the Privileges Committee.

The two legislators before parliamentary proceedings started on Wednesday hurled insults at each other on the floor of the house.

They had to be physically restrained by colleague MPs from attacking and assaulting each other as Agyapong threatened to deal with Muntaka Mubarak.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the two MPs were seen in a heated verbal exchanges in Twi amidst threats.

Kennedy Agyapong vowed to make Muntaka uncomfortable in Ghana.

He used unprintable words on the Asawase MP. He said "Wo ye aboa-ba, gyimi gyimii".

Muntaka who doubles as the Minority Chief Whip said he is sorry.

Speaking at a media encounter organised by Parliament's Public Affairs Directorate on Thursday, 31 January 2019, he said "I pray that this never happens again.

"Each and every one of us is a leader in his own right…I feel very bad about what happened because two wrongs do not make a right. No matter the provocation, one should be restrained … I am really sorry about what happened yesterday and I wish it never happened."