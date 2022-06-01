I’m sure someone wrote British High Commission letter for Dampare - Barker-Vormawor

Responding to Dr. Akuffo Dampare’s letter to the Commissioner regarding a tweet on his arrest, he said someone wrote the letter for the IGP to sign.

In a post on Facebook shared on May 31, 2022, Barker-Vormawor said that the IGP would have been sacked in any country for this blunder but same might not apply in Ghana. He further suggested that the response was possibly written by government officials for him to append his signature to.

“I worked as a Diplomat in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There is no way in the world, any public agency much less the Inspector General of Police would have the temerity to write such a letter to a Diplomatic Mission; and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would look on unconcerned. If we had a proper Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet will ask for Dampare’s resignation immediately! But they probably wrote it for Dampare to sign,” portions of the post read.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor Pulse Ghana

“Who the Gods want to kill, they first make mad. Dampare paaa. Eih so what went wrong with this man? Ghana paa is a concert country ooo. Herh!” another post shared by Barker-Vormawor read.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson has said her tweet was non provocative.

Speaking in an interview on GhOne, Ambassador Thompson said she didn’t mean to incite Ghanaians with the tweet.

“That was not the intention, and my experience, Ghana is peace loving nation where people have the right to express themselves, they do have the right to come out to protest against things that matter to them. A tweet like that will not get Ghanaians on the street in my view. It looks like my tweet wasn’t received as it was intended. I didn’t expect a response from the IGP at all.”