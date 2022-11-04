I’m the best man to turn around Ghana’s economy – Ken Ofori-Atta

He urged Ghanaians to give him and the government the needed support to remedy the current economic crisis.

“Let me assure you that you have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and the aches, and nobody can really say we don’t understand what we are doing. The question is what resources do we have and how are we going to deploy them in the nation that we have and how do we stand firm in very difficult circumstances but being very confident?

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana; we can do it, and we should do it,” Ofori-Atta said.

Meanwhile, the majority leader and minister of parliamentary affairs, Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has said that all NPP MPs making up the majority caucus are now in support of the resignation or sacking of the finance minister.

“Even though the issue started with a group of 80-plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the decision of that group.”

“So it is no longer the cause of the 80-plus group. It is the agenda for the entire caucus,” he revealed.

Ghana is currently unable to pay its internal and external debts and is struggling to meet other financial obligations.

Several international rating agencies have downgraded the economy, reducing investor confidence and leaving it in a junk state.

The depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the United States dollar and other major trading currencies has led to prices of goods and services, including fuel and transport fares skyrocketing incessantly, making survival difficult for Ghanaians.

Currently, the government is banking its hopes on ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help to save the sinking economy with among other things, a $3 billion bailout fund.

On Sunday, October 30, President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation and outlined measures his government intends to implement to rescue the economy. But Ghanaians and many analysts say the measures are not convincing.