I'm very disappointed in Akufo-Addo’s governance – Teacher Kwadwo confesses

In an interview on Accra based Metro TV, the embattled pupils teacher said he is saddened by what is currently going on in the country.

When host of the One On One show, Bridget Otoo asked whether he had any regrets for supporting Akufo-Addo, he responded: “No, no, no. It’s already done so why should I regret?

“Whether regret or not, it is already done, so let’s look at the way forward. I am just sad how it has become, because this is not what I was expecting. It is just very sad,” he stressed.

On specific issues on the education sector, he lamented how the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy had been badly done, calling out the government for the lack of textbooks and poor infrastructure in parts of the country.

In 2021, the Ghana Education Service issued a sack letter to Teacher Kwadwo citing gross insubordination among other charges, several critics said the popular teacher who advocated for teaching professionals and students was booted out for his activism.

In a recent video, he narrated how a new school building meant for pupils of Kofi Gyae Me Primary School has been locked up with some of its rooms being allegedly occupied by staff of the forestry commission.

The video shows a man he referred to as the headmaster of the school sitting outside by his table with pupils under some dangerous-looking structures.

Teacher Kwadwo is heard furiously condemning how the building was not being used for its original purpose.