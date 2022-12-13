I’m willing to help Akufo-Addo’s govt with expertise on the current economic crisis – Dr. Duffuor

“I am ready to offer that voluntary service to the nation at this point in time when called upon. I will offer the experience that I gained from managing the economy, from the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and my think-thank, the Institute of Fiscal Studies, and in macroeconomics free of charge to help bring relief to the people”, Dr. Duffuor told Daily Graphic in Accra.

Touching on the government’s Debt Exchange Programme, Dr. Duffuor suggested that there is a need for the establishment of an economic national rescue team to resolve the present crisis.

“This is so because it has been established that no problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created the problems, hence there is a need for the establishment of an economic national rescue team to resolve the present crisis,” he said.

Dr. Duffuor who retired voluntarily from the Bank of Ghana in September 2001, was appointed Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in February 2009.

In a recent interview, pollster Ben Ephson said Dr. Duffuor will exceed expectations in the NDC flagbearer race.

Pulse Ghana

With former President John Dramani Mahama touted as the favourite, Ben Ephson said Dr. Duffuor will fare better than many people anticipate.

Sharing insights into the competition between former President Mahama and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, he said, “Clearly Dr. Duffuor will give the former President a run for his money but he (former President Mahama) will emerge victorious. Former President Mahama will win the flagbearer race but he will not win by the 95 percent he won in the last flagbearer race.”