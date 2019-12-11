IMANI validated the promises made by the NPP in the run-up to the 2020 polls and how many of those promises have been accomplished three years on.

It assessed areas of governance, economy, social sector, infrastructure and human capital investment.

On governance, IMANI noted that the government is yet to undertake legal reforms on asset declaration.

However, it noted that the government has delivered its promises on security and foreign affairs, but failed as far as the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

President Akufo-Addo

The government got a paltry 39.13% score in human capital. Out of 62 under that category, IMANI said only 12 have been fully implemented.

The Akufo-Addo government, again, got less than 50% in the energy sector, scoring 43.47%