The Ministry assured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to successfully negotiate a program with the IMF in support of Ghana's economic recovery.
IMF bailout: Gov't has not abandoned Ghana Beyond Aid agenda — Finance Ministry
Subsequent to the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ministry of Finance, has announced the commencement of engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support Ghana's economic program.
The government has debunked assertions that it has made a sudden turnaround from its slogan "Ghana Beyond Aid" by running to the IMF for an economic bailout in the current harsh economic conditions.
The Ministry in a statement said the government has not abandoned its pursuit of a Ghana Beyond Aid.
It explained that Ghana is only back to the IMF because the world has been hit with major shocks which have impacted the country as well.
"Countries go to the IMF for support when they face challenges and want the needed support to undertake its economic programme but lack the required funding," it stated.
The Ghana Beyond Aid agenda focuses on values, mindset, and attitudinal changes that condition the environment for pursuing development, rather than a list of projects to be implemented.
Through this initiative, the President's vision is to ultimately transform Ghana into an aid-free country.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh