RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

IMF bailout: Gov't has not abandoned Ghana Beyond Aid agenda — Finance Ministry

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Subsequent to the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ministry of Finance, has announced the commencement of engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support Ghana's economic program.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ministry assured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to successfully negotiate a program with the IMF in support of Ghana's economic recovery.

Recommended articles

The government has debunked assertions that it has made a sudden turnaround from its slogan "Ghana Beyond Aid" by running to the IMF for an economic bailout in the current harsh economic conditions.

The Ministry in a statement said the government has not abandoned its pursuit of a Ghana Beyond Aid.

It explained that Ghana is only back to the IMF because the world has been hit with major shocks which have impacted the country as well.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

"Countries go to the IMF for support when they face challenges and want the needed support to undertake its economic programme but lack the required funding," it stated.

The Ghana Beyond Aid agenda focuses on values, mindset, and attitudinal changes that condition the environment for pursuing development, rather than a list of projects to be implemented.

Through this initiative, the President's vision is to ultimately transform Ghana into an aid-free country.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives members to enjoy new welfare packages

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives members to enjoy new welfare packages

NDC went to IMF because of mismanagement; we’re going because of a pandemic – Afenyo-Markin

Afenyo-Markin

Adwoa Safo is not my wife so stop asking of her from me – Kennedy Agyapong fumes

Kennedy Agyapong

Market women can even manage Ghana’s economy better than Ofori-Atta – Dr. Amoako Baah

Ken Ofori-Atta