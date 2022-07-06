IMF bailout: Gov't has not abandoned Ghana Beyond Aid agenda — Finance Ministry

The government has debunked assertions that it has made a sudden turnaround from its slogan "Ghana Beyond Aid" by running to the IMF for an economic bailout in the current harsh economic conditions.

The Ministry in a statement said the government has not abandoned its pursuit of a Ghana Beyond Aid.

It explained that Ghana is only back to the IMF because the world has been hit with major shocks which have impacted the country as well.

Pulse Ghana

"Countries go to the IMF for support when they face challenges and want the needed support to undertake its economic programme but lack the required funding," it stated.

The Ghana Beyond Aid agenda focuses on values, mindset, and attitudinal changes that condition the environment for pursuing development, rather than a list of projects to be implemented.