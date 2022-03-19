IMF bailout not on Ghana's agenda as Cabinet considers home-grown solutions to save the economy

In the last few months, the Minority has advised that in the midst of the hardships in the country and the worrying debt/GDP ratio of the country, the government should seek IMF intervention.

This recommendation has been backed by some experts and economic analysts who believe an IMF bailout is needed to save Ghana’s ailing economy from collapsing.

In the midst of the conversation, the government has time and again stressed that it will not go to the IMF.

Speaking at the Townhall meeting on the controversial E-Levy organised in Tamale, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that there is no consideration for the government to return to the IMF after exiting its last programme.