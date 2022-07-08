IMF bailout will revive our economy – Akufo-Addo allays fears of Ghanaians

Speaking at the swearing-in of some new Ambassadors and High Commissioners at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s economy will bounce back.

“I am confident that with determination, hard work, unity, and the proverbial Ghanaian sense of enterprise, we will succeed, we will make it and indeed this too shall pass”.

He explained that all the countries of the world were working to return themselves to a state of normalcy following the devastating impact of the pandemic whose effects have been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Economies have been plunged into recession, businesses have collapsed, lives and livelihoods have been disrupted, food and fuel prices have escalated dramatically as global and domestic inflation mount.”

“In our case, we have decided to see the collaboration with the International Monetary Fund to repair in the short run, our public finances, which have taken a severe hit in very recent times,” he added.

The President’s comments is in line with what most government communicators have said on the IMF bailout.

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Mathew Tetteh, has defended the government's decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek a loan and solve the economic challenges in the country.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has the right to taunt the government for going to the IMF when it criticized former President John Mahama for trading with the IMF.

Speaking on TV3, Tetteh said "For me, the back and forth about the IMF doesn’t solve the problems. I have said the NDC has the right to score a political point with respect to our position when they went to IMF. For me, politically I give it all to them.

"Going to IMF is not a crime, we are a member of the IMF, I have said that on many occasions. So, for me, to the NDC, they have the bragging right to say that we said we're not going to the IMF and today you are in the IMF. On the surface of it, they have the right to brag with it."