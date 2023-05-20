In a discussion on JoyNews, she believes the intervention by IMF was crucial “I believe that it is important and that the money has come at the right time. Because as of last week thereabout, we were aware that the reserve of the Central Bank was about three weeks of import cover.
IMF funds arrived in time - Dr. Twumasi Baffour
Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, an economist at the University of Ghana says the approval of Ghana’s $3 billion bailout request has arrived in perfect timing.
“And that meant that if nothing came in immediately, possibly it could have come in with a lot of speculations and people rushing in the whole uncertainty around that environment is something that is not needed in economic management,”
Dr. Baffour explained that the inflow of the first tranche of the $3 billion should be a good call for the government to take its chances of making things right moving forward.
Ghana has received the first tranche of a $3 billion bailout package of a $600 million relief fund from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Ghana is expected to get about $3 billion spread over three years under the IMF program.
