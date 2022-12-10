ADVERTISEMENT
IMF is unhappy Ofori-Atta is leading negotiations - Kwabena Agyapong

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A one-time general secretary of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Kwabena Agyapong has asked Ghanaians to brace up for tougher times amid economic hardship

He reiterated that finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta should have resigned since Ghana opted to look for international aid at the IMF

In a discussion with Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM), Mr. Agyapong restated his views that Ken Ofori-Atta's dogged anti-IMF stance was the reason why he needed to leave his post as finance minister after the government opted for an IMF bailout program

"I know how these agencies work and sometimes they want to be very diplomatic. I am sure they are not happy that he is the one leading the negotiations. in their view, they want a stark departure from what happened in the past"

"I expected the president to relieve Ken Ofori-Atta of his duties as minister of finance, he has not done it, that is his choice but we should expect very tough negotiations going forward and it is not going to be easy," he said

Ghana is currently facing an economic downturn with a domestic debt program facing stiff opposition from major stakeholders.

The government is seeking to close a deal with the IMF to support the ailing economy.

