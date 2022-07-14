IMF won’t cancel Free SHS - Country Rep

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, he said the IMF is yet to evaluate the programs government will present to them.

“It is important to say that Free SHS is a revolutionary policy, so why cancel it?” he said.

Dr. Touna-Mama, however, noted concerns about the effectiveness of one of the flagship policies of the Akufo-Addo government.

“It doesn’t mean that it is perfectly sustainable and efficient now, so that is a different conversation…The debate is more on how we make it sustainable and how we make sure we achieve efficiency,” he explained.

Dr. Touna-Mama suggested further that some compromises with the policy that made secondary education completely free will be expected.

“It is good to go with an open mind about these things, so we are just getting started,” he noted.

Dr. Touna-Mama said his outfit will be looking out for leakages and evaluating the impact of various expenditures.

Another priority of the IMF is to protect spending on social intervention programmes.

Dr. Touna-Mama described this as non-negotiable and said the IMF has been consulting with UNICEF and other development partners.

“We need to carve a space for programmes like LEAP and for programmes that are effective in protecting the most vulnerable,” the IMF representative said.

The IMF recently concluded a fact-finding mission to Ghana in which it met with key stakeholders like the Vice President, Finance Minister and the Bank of Ghana.

The IMF led by Carlo Sdralevich has reaffirmed the government of Ghana's position that the country's economic hardship is partly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Carlo Sdralevich said: "Ghana is facing a challenging economic and social situation amid an increasingly difficult global environment. The fiscal and debt situation has severely worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, investors' concerns have triggered credit rating downgrades, capital outflows, loss of external market access, and rising domestic borrowing costs.