IMF’s $600 million credited to BoG's account

The office of the finance ministry had earlier tweeted to receiving the first inflow of relief funds from the IMF

@thebankofghana informs me that the first tranche of $600 million of Ghana’s low-interest $ 3 billion ECF facility has been received. These funds will be used for BOP & budget support and will also help stabilize the FX rate & trigger a cascading effect on inflation #GhanaRising

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana is also expected to receive another tranche of funds by June 2023.

All the funds will be paid directly into the Bank of Ghana’s account to support Ghana’s balance of payments needs.

The IMF Mission will June 2023 visit Ghana to review Ghana’s program considerations before the final disbursement in December.