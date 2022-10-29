Inaccuracies in data from Economic Management Team discovered by IMF – Former Dep. Finance Minister

Speaking on Joy TV's Newsfile on Saturday, the former NDC appointee, expressed her displeasure about the conduct of the economic management team.

“There has to be a change of the economic management team. This team is no longer credible. This is a team that has lied, not only to the people of Ghana outside your party, but they’ve also lied to you Akufo-Addo. And the IMF has found them out. The numbers they gave; the macro-economic numbers they gave were not correct”, she said.

Noting her reservations, the finance expert wondered why the President has refused to sack the members of the economic management team, whom she stressed, have failed in the discharge of their responsibilities. She added that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has no business being in the post, after supervising the present economic decline.

Mona Quartey's comments come at a time when scores of Ghanaians are making passionate appeals for the Finance Minister to be sacked.

She opined that Mr. Ofori-Atta has failed woefully and therefore has no business being at the helm of affairs of leading Ghana’s engagements with the IMF.

Some 80 MPS from the ruling government earlier this week petitioned the President for Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked.

On Tuesday, the MPs threatened that they will not support any government business if the President fails to listen to their demands.

The MPs later after meeting the President backed down on their calls after the President implored them to allow the Finance Minister to finish the ongoing negotiations with the IMF and presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement.

On the side development, Mona Quartey said she is disappointed by the posture of the said MPs.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admitted a motion of censure filed by Minority Members of Parliament to remove embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

On Tuesday, the Minority filed a motion to that effect following the Majority MP’s demands to have the Finance Minister and the Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen dismissed.

According to the majority, Mr. Ofori-Atta is incompetent and is to blame for the current economic woes of Ghanaians.