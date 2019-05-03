Speaking at a meeting of two West Africa regional blocs, ECOWAS and West Africa and Monetary Union (UEMOA) on Tuesday April 30, 2019, he said infrastructure has an important role to play in achieving regional integration and spur economic growth.

The meeting is being financed under the European External Investment Plan (EIP), to identify priority regional investment projects and programmes in the fields of transport and energy for West Africa.

Gueye said although economic growth in West Africa has improved over the past decades, it has not crossed 7% of Gross Domestic Product so as to reduce poverty.

He also noted that the cost of electricity still remains high which has negative impact on medium scale businesses and poverty reduction.

He called for pragmatic steps among the two regional blocs to improve infrastructure growth in the areas of roads and transport.

According to him, it was important to link the capital cities and ports in West Africa with quality road network.

He charged the region to increase financing for critical infrastructure considering the limited resources.

In 2015, the European Union and West Africa signed a major financing agreement of €1,150 million for various sectors, including transport and energy.

So far, an initial total amount of €168 million has been invested in energy and €162 million in transport.