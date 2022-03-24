Incessant road accidents: National Road Safety Authority useless – NPP man

The NPP man who doubles as the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) speaking on Akoma FM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, said the "inaction on the part of the Road Safety Authority because you don't even see them working at night on our roads and it's part of their mandate to ensure safety on our roads so if the opposite is happening then I will say they are useless."

He stated that "when was the last time you saw personnel of the NRSA patrolling and checking drivers to instil discipline on our roads to reduce the heightening road accidents?

"I will call on them to up their game because the rate at which road accidents are claiming lives is alarming."

Ghana has reached a grim milestone in terms of road traffic accidents with over 4,363 vehicles involved with over 400 deaths recorded between January and February in 2022 alone, the Ghana Police Service has reported.