Increase in commodity prices in Ghana is due to the Ukraine-Russia war – Bawumia

Speaking at a special town hall meeting to address the challenges of the economy at Kasoa in the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia said the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine is to blame.

“The increase in commodity prices has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia and Ukraine together account for 30 per cent of the global wheat export. The longer the conflict the greater will be the disruptions to global food supply. The country is also likely to slow global growth.

“According to the AfDB the price of wheat has shot up by 62 per cent since the war begun. The price of fertilizer is up by 300 per cent, the price of maize is up by 36 per cent since the war begin . Here in Ghana 60 per cent of our total imports of iron ore and steel are from Ukraine.

“Russia accounts for some 30 per cent of Ghana’s imported grains, 50 per cent of flour and 39 per cent of fertilizer. So we are directly affected by the Russia-Ukraine ware. Unfortunately, we do not know when it will be over. The global increase in fuel prices is causing hardship.”

He further said he recognizes that the country is going through some challenges at the moment.

He however indicated that some measures have been introduced by the government to ameliorate the hardship the people are going through.

He said “from the man on the streets to the business mogul, the health of the economy is the foundational instrument.

Pulse Ghana

“The economy is what we feel in our pockets. I acknowledge that we are going through difficult times, this is the reality. Our economy is experiencing rising prices of fuel and virtually all commodities. Prices are on the rise.”

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu also made similar comments last week.

He said contrary to comments that the Akufo-Addo government has mismanaged the economy, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine are to blame.

“Once petroleum prices go up, of course, you’ll see the fares of transport going up and it also has effect on the goods that we produce in the countryside and bringing them down to the cities,” the MP for Suame told the Parliamentary correspondent of Asaase Radio Philip Asiawo.