Increase salaries if you don't want us to leave Ghana – Nurses to gov't

Earlier, the General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Titus Beyuo revealed that medical doctors and nurses are leaving the country.

He said brain drain has returned to the medical profession in Ghana.

Speaking on TV3 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Dr. Beyuo said "…as we speak, doctors, nurses are leaving this country in droves, brain drain has returned in full swing.

"I know that because I am the General Secretary of the GMA, I won't give you figures immediately."

Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the President of Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association in an interview on Accra-based 3FM said the government must increase the salaries of the health professionals to retain the workers in the country.