The presidency was puzzled since it posted last on its official Facebook page on February 2, 2021, after the composition of the 'Council of State' members.

According to reports, the Facebook page of the President was the subject of a targeted troll attack with comments in both Malayalam and English on assumption that P.V. Anwar, the current Member of the Indian Legislative Assembly was in jail and demanded sarcastically asking for the release of P.V. Anvar, MLA, from Ghana to return to his constituency.

PV Anvar

P.V. Anwar responded to the trolls in a jovial manner and said "They say I am in jail in Ghana, They can wish for that. But they are mistaken".

After the composition of the 'Council of State', hundreds of Malayalis began commenting about Anvar in Malayalam and English. The post got 305 shares and 3,600 comments.

Below are the comments from Indians.

Nana Addo's Facebook page flooded with comments from Indians

