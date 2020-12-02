According to the research, that has been the cause of the increased rate of teenage pregnancies in the country.

It said young girls in their teen ages allow men to take advantage of them to access to their phones to take pictures and post on social media, Indomie, mobile money.

The research findings by the Foundation were shared at a National Dialogue on sexual and Gender-based violence in a COVID-19 pandemic: prevalence, drivers, and response measures held in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Teenage pregnancy

The research was aimed at identifying, sharing, and suggesting solutions to the continued vulnerability of women in the country.

Consultant to Star Ghana Foundation, Bashiratu Jamal, disclosed that the continuous stay at home by female students has also resulted in the teenagers getting pregnant since schools were closed down based on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The maltreatment of women suspected to be witches featured prominently in the discussions at the forum.