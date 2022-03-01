RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Industrialisation is Nana Addo's priority to create jobs for the youth – NPP man

Kojo Emmanuel

A Communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, has said industrialization remains a priority of the government for job creation, especially for the youth.

This industrialization transformation, he said will be done through a ten-point comprehensive and integrated programme.

He has, therefore, called on investors to collaborate effectively with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to implement the government’s comprehensive transformation agenda.

He said the industrialization drive would also open up trade opportunities, including the exportation of made-in-Ghana products.

"We in Ghana must look forward to more substantial investment in our manufacturing sector for us to realise our potential as a regional manufacturing hub in Africa," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

"Promoting local enterprises is the only guarantee for sustainable growth of the economy, creating jobs and building a prosperous Ghana," he added.

He further stated that the government was also working closely with Parliament, which the President and Ministry of Trade are willing and capable of designing the right legislative and regulatory measures necessary to attract investment in key strategic sectors of the economy.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

