Industrialisation is Nana Addo's priority to create jobs for the youth – NPP man

He has, therefore, called on investors to collaborate effectively with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to implement the government’s comprehensive transformation agenda.

He said the industrialization drive would also open up trade opportunities, including the exportation of made-in-Ghana products.

"We in Ghana must look forward to more substantial investment in our manufacturing sector for us to realise our potential as a regional manufacturing hub in Africa," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

"Promoting local enterprises is the only guarantee for sustainable growth of the economy, creating jobs and building a prosperous Ghana," he added.