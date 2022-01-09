Inept Tiwaa Addo-Danquah shouldn’t be EOCO boss – Kevin Taylor slams Akufo-Addo

However, her appointment has divided opinions, with a section of the public citing her handling of the missing Takoradi girls case in 2019.

It would be recalled that, as CID boss, she boldly stated that the police had discovered the location of the four kidnapped girls and was preparing to return them to their families.

However, she later backtracked on her statement, claiming she was misunderstood when she announced that the three kidnapped Takoradi girls had been found.

In a Facebook post, Kevin Taylor said COP Addo-Danquah doesn’t deserve to be EOCO boss based on her past record and criticised the President for her appointment.

“You know Ghana is deeply a Shithole under Akufo Addo when this inept woman is appointed the EOCO boss,” he wrote.

“Do you think any sensible President around the world will dare appoint Tiwa to head Eoco when she failed in telling Ghanaians the whereabouts of the 4 Missing Taadi Girls till date?”

COP Addo-Danquah has previously served in many roles, including serving as the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

She also became the Director-General of the Police Professional and Standards Bureau for a short period.

The 52-year-old has been in the Police Service for over 30 years, having first been recruited in 1990.