The suspect is currently assisting the police investigation.
Infamous evangelist, Nana Agradaa has been arrested
The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedu alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of a money-doubling scam leveled against her by some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra.
Read Also
Earlier Saturday, social media was awash with videos of aggrieved church members of ‘Nana Agradaa’, accusing their leader of swindling them.
In a statement issued on October 9, 2022, the Police said, “Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action and to assist in the investigation.”
According to the aggrieved congregants, Nana Agradaa promised to double their monies through her special spiritual endowments and about 5000 church members have fallen victim to her swindling act.
The affected worshippers said they were convinced to give her various sums, in expectation of multiplied outcomes, however, their expectations were left to crash when there was no trace of Nana Agradaa.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh