Infamous evangelist, Nana Agradaa has been arrested

Earlier Saturday, social media was awash with videos of aggrieved church members of ‘Nana Agradaa’, accusing their leader of swindling them.

In a statement issued on October 9, 2022, the Police said, “Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action and to assist in the investigation.”

According to the aggrieved congregants, Nana Agradaa promised to double their monies through her special spiritual endowments and about 5000 church members have fallen victim to her swindling act.