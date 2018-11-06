news

Chairman of the Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) has attacked Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah calling him a chronic liar.

According to Charles Arthur, the Minister intentionally put off his phone on purpose to lie to Ghanaians.

His abusive comments come at the back of the brouhaha that caused the government to shut down the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Over the weekend, the government submitted names of persons to be members of the new council but under certain conditions: none of the old council members should be on the new council but TEWU and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have kicked against the move.

READ MORE: Stop the propaganda - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'warns' Mahama

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the move was to ensure that the brouhaha was fully settled.

He said the old council was part of the impasse, adding that the government does not expect any member of the old University Council.

"Just as the actions of students, student’s leaders and school management will be subjects of the full investigation when the University is re-opened, so will the actions and inactions of the old council be subject of that investigation," he said.

But TEWU said the government's stance is untenable.

Charles Arthur in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM vowed that they would not resume work until the old governing council is reconstituted.

He stated that "Our members will continue long meetings every day until the new governing council is reconstituted with our existing representatives. Much as we cannot dictate to the government whom it should bring to the council, equally the government cannot dictate for us who to represent us on the council."

"He [Kojo Oppong Nkrumah] has put off his phone because of his lies. He is a liar. Yes, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah," he added.

TEWU and the lecturers are irked by the government's decision and want them to reverse same. The lecturers have already have already withdrawn their services.

Here are members of the new council

Prof Emeritus Kwame Sarpong, Chairman Govt rep

Dr O.K. Kankam Govt rep

Dr C.K. Boadu Govt rep

Mrs Abena Antwi Govt rep

Others (11)

Vice Chancellor - Prof Kwasi Obiri Danso - Vice Chancellor

Convocation (Professorial) - Prof J Ayarkwa

Convocation (Non professorial) - Dr I. Dadzie

NCTE (National Council for Tertiary Education) -Dr E. Baffoe Bonnie

READ ALSO: KNUST Demo: Gov’t against members of old C’cil joining new one

UTAG (University Teachers Association of Ghana) - Prof E.K. Fokuo

Alumni - Ms Eunice Akosua Amoako

CHASS - Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools - Alhaji Y.A.B. Abbubakar

TEWU - Tertiary and Education Workers Union - Mr Charles Arthur

GRASSAG - Graduate Students Association of Ghana - Mr A. Poku-Adu

SRC - Students Representative Council - Kevin Sah

Registrar [Secretary to the Council] - A.K. Boateng

The new council was expected to be inaugurated last Friday but there was no show.