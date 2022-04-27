Interior Ministry declares May 2 and May 3 statutory holidays

The two days, commemorates Workers' Day and the Eid-ul-Fitr respectively.

In the first release, the Minister explained that because May 1, 2022, May Day is a Statutory Public Holiday but falls on Sunday, the President has declared Monday, May 2, 2022, as a public holiday.

According to the statement, Nana Akufo-Addo by an Executive Instrument has declared Monday, May 2, 2022, as an additional public holiday.

Also in the second press statement, the Ministry of Interior said Tuesday, May 3, 2022, which marks the Eid-ul-Fitr, is a public holiday.

The ministry also noted that the president's move is consistent with the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act.

Labour Day is also known as International Workers’ Day and May Day. It’s a public holiday in many countries worldwide. It usually occurs on May 1, but several countries observe it on other dates.