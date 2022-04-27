RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Interior Ministry declares May 2 and May 3 statutory holidays

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, May 2, 2022, and Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as public holidays.

May Day is often used as a day to defend workers’ rights.
May Day is often used as a day to defend workers’ rights.

The Ministry in two separate releases signed by the Minister, Ambrose Dery, said the public must observe these days as such.

Recommended articles

The two days, commemorates Workers' Day and the Eid-ul-Fitr respectively.

In the first release, the Minister explained that because May 1, 2022, May Day is a Statutory Public Holiday but falls on Sunday, the President has declared Monday, May 2, 2022, as a public holiday.

According to the statement, Nana Akufo-Addo by an Executive Instrument has declared Monday, May 2, 2022, as an additional public holiday.

Also in the second press statement, the Ministry of Interior said Tuesday, May 3, 2022, which marks the Eid-ul-Fitr, is a public holiday.

The ministry also noted that the president's move is consistent with the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act.

Labour Day is also known as International Workers’ Day and May Day. It’s a public holiday in many countries worldwide. It usually occurs on May 1, but several countries observe it on other dates.

May Day is a public holiday. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Accidents: Drivers consume 'wee toffee' to aid them drive for long hours — Fire Commander

Accident

It was a mistake to come to Ghana — Evacuated students from Ukraine complain

Ghanaian students in Ukraine evacuated

22-year-old KNUST student murdered over GH¢300 debt

Knife with blood

One armed robber killed, others flee after attack on NDC’s Savannah Regional Secretary

Denkyira-Akwaboso residents face off with armed robbers, killing 5 during exchange of gunshots