Interior of Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless (photos)

He added: “The purpose of this initiative is to ensure the total all-year-round elimination of no furniture syndrome in public schools and ensuring not a single child in our remote villages walks to school barefooted again.”

After the launch, the lawmaker took to his social media pages to share some awe-inspiring photos of the facility and its interior which has already been filled with a lot of furniture and footwear.

Mr Ablakwa expressed gladness for the successful establishment of the Furniture and Footwear Bank, adding it contains “thousands of furniture and footwear for free distribution to those who need them all-year-round”.

“The “no-furniture syndrome” and the unacceptable sight of vulnerable kids walking barefooted to school would now be a phenomenon of the past,” he declared.

He disclosed that “Tonyi Senayah of Horseman Shoes reached out on his own volition and pledged a generous partnership with our footwear component moving into the near future.”

Here are photos of both the interior and exterior of the facility:

A look inside Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless Pulse Ghana

