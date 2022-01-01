The Best Performing MP of last year said the facility will “constantly store at least 5,000 pieces of furniture at all times and a Footwear Bank that makes available more than 2,000 varying sizes of footwear for kids of all ages”.
Interior of Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless (photos)
North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank which he launched in the constituency on the last day of 2021 has got many people talking and asking “what about the other MPs?”
He added: “The purpose of this initiative is to ensure the total all-year-round elimination of no furniture syndrome in public schools and ensuring not a single child in our remote villages walks to school barefooted again.”
After the launch, the lawmaker took to his social media pages to share some awe-inspiring photos of the facility and its interior which has already been filled with a lot of furniture and footwear.
Mr Ablakwa expressed gladness for the successful establishment of the Furniture and Footwear Bank, adding it contains “thousands of furniture and footwear for free distribution to those who need them all-year-round”.
“The “no-furniture syndrome” and the unacceptable sight of vulnerable kids walking barefooted to school would now be a phenomenon of the past,” he declared.
He disclosed that “Tonyi Senayah of Horseman Shoes reached out on his own volition and pledged a generous partnership with our footwear component moving into the near future.”
Here are photos of both the interior and exterior of the facility:
