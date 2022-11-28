RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Breman Asikuma SHS students sleep at dining hall as bedbugs invade dormitories

Emmanuel Tornyi

The invasion of bedbugs at Breman Asikuma Senior High School in the Central Region has compelled students to leave their dormitories to sleep in the dining hall and classrooms.

The increasing cases of bedbugs infestation in the school have raised serious health concerns and the overcrowded nature of their dormitories has also made the situation worse.

The students said they usually put their mattresses under the hot sun to kill the bedbugs but still, the bedbugs continue to increase in numbers.

They blamed the lack of water supply to the school as a major problem affecting their academic work.

Bedbug bites can cause health complications like sleep deprivation and aneamia from loss of blood. People who are bitten by bedbugs experience irritation and sores.

The bites are itchy and often require over-the-counter treatment to relieve the itchiness.

The Headmistress of the School, Madam Sarah Baah on her part said apart from the bedbugs' invasion in the dormitories, the school is also facing numerous challenges such as the lack of a School bus, adding that the school usually borrows buses belonging to neighbouring schools for their trips and other services.

She disclosed that almost all teachers are living outside campus making supervision very difficult.

She appealed that the school should be fenced to stop thieves from stealing items belonging to the students.

