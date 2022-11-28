Breman Asikuma SHS students sleep at dining hall as bedbugs invade dormitories

The students said they usually put their mattresses under the hot sun to kill the bedbugs but still, the bedbugs continue to increase in numbers.

They blamed the lack of water supply to the school as a major problem affecting their academic work.

Bedbug bites can cause health complications like sleep deprivation and aneamia from loss of blood. People who are bitten by bedbugs experience irritation and sores.

Getting rid of bedbugs Pulse Live Kenya

The bites are itchy and often require over-the-counter treatment to relieve the itchiness.

The Headmistress of the School, Madam Sarah Baah on her part said apart from the bedbugs' invasion in the dormitories, the school is also facing numerous challenges such as the lack of a School bus, adding that the school usually borrows buses belonging to neighbouring schools for their trips and other services.

She disclosed that almost all teachers are living outside campus making supervision very difficult.