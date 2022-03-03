Investments in education are a key priority for my gov't – Nana Addo

He made this known on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, when he honoured the young, brilliant students, who, out of some five hundred and seventy-two thousand students sat for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), emerged as the overall best students.

He stated that "Investments in education are a key priority for my government. The government intends to deepen the education of our population to attain our industrialisation objective.

"This means there will be increasing emphasis in our education system on science and technology education and technical and vocational training.

"In addition to the ongoing construction of the Accra STEM Academy, the government has commenced the construction of 20 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics centres across the country with all twenty-eight at various stages of completion."

"The completion of nine model senior high schools across the country is imminent. This year the government will expand the free senior high school programme to cover all first-year students in public TVET institutions," he added.