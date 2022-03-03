According to him, the government is determined, despite the difficulties to complete the transformation of the country into a modern, 21st century nation that remains distinctly and uniquely Ghanaian, it intends to deepen the education of the population to attain industrialisation objectives.
Investments in education are a key priority for my gov't – Nana Addo
"Investments in our educational system are a key priority for my government," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.
He made this known on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, when he honoured the young, brilliant students, who, out of some five hundred and seventy-two thousand students sat for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), emerged as the overall best students.
He stated that "Investments in education are a key priority for my government. The government intends to deepen the education of our population to attain our industrialisation objective.
"This means there will be increasing emphasis in our education system on science and technology education and technical and vocational training.
"In addition to the ongoing construction of the Accra STEM Academy, the government has commenced the construction of 20 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics centres across the country with all twenty-eight at various stages of completion."
"The completion of nine model senior high schools across the country is imminent. This year the government will expand the free senior high school programme to cover all first-year students in public TVET institutions," he added.
The government, he said "believes that knowledge and talent are not for the rich and privileged alone and that free education widens the gates of opportunities to every child, especially those whose talents are arrested because of poverty."
