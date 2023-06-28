IPPs threaten to cut power over $1.73bn debt

The CEO of the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors, and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB), Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, speaking on Citi TV expressed their inability to convince creditors, contractors, and other essential stakeholders to further delay payments and maintain operations.

“We are saying that we lack the resources to continue generation beyond 30th June and we are giving the Finance Ministry up to March. We didn’t hear from them but the fact is beyond June we just don’t have the resource to continue to supply.”

“all the IPPs are operating on borrowed funds and the critical part is our ability to pay our debt. The second quarter is about to end, so the six of us have no resources to continue to supply, so we are not going beyond June 30th.

Mr. Apetorgbor added that “We have sacrificed a lot for the economy, the debt in question is already debt we have borrowed from our lenders and we can’t explain to them that we can’t pay because Ghana’s economy is in shambles, they won’t listen.”