IPPs threaten to cut power over $1.73bn debt

The IPPs have said unless the government provides an interim payment of 30% of the outstanding debt within the next few days, they will be unable to sustain the national grid beyond June 30.
The IPPs have issued a renewed ultimatum, threatening to cut power supply starting July 1, 2023, due to government debt.
The CEO of the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors, and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB), Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, speaking on Citi TV expressed their inability to convince creditors, contractors, and other essential stakeholders to further delay payments and maintain operations.
“We are saying that we lack the resources to continue generation beyond 30th June and we are giving the Finance Ministry up to March. We didn’t hear from them but the fact is beyond June we just don’t have the resource to continue to supply.”
“all the IPPs are operating on borrowed funds and the critical part is our ability to pay our debt. The second quarter is about to end, so the six of us have no resources to continue to supply, so we are not going beyond June 30th.
Mr. Apetorgbor added that “We have sacrificed a lot for the economy, the debt in question is already debt we have borrowed from our lenders and we can’t explain to them that we can’t pay because Ghana’s economy is in shambles, they won’t listen.”
Independent power producers (IPPs) control 47 percent of the country’s total power generation mix and contribute 67 percent of Ghana’s thermal power.
