Iron ore discovered in Oti Region is ours – Western Togolanders

Evans Annang

The People's Liberation Council (PLC) of Western Togoland have laid claim to the iron ore that was recently discovered in the Oti Region of Ghana.

According to the PLC, the territory that the Government of Ghana is referring to as the Oti Region belongs to the people of Western Togoland, and, therefore, any attempt by the government to extract any mineral from it amounts to trespassing.

"First of all, we wish to state that there's nothing like Oti Region where the so-called discovery was said to have been made. That territory does not belong to the Gold Coast or the Republic of Ghana but is a bonafide territory of Western Togoland, and therefore Ghana has no business whatsoever to trespass into that territory.

"Indeed, the people of Western Togoland have long been aware of the deposits of iron ore in commercial quantities in that portion of their territory and so this announcement by the republic of Ghana about the discovery of the minerals was nothing new to the people of Western Togoland," parts of their statement read.

The group also added that the action by the Government of Ghana amounts to a contravention of international laws.

"Indeed, the UN charter on Trust Territories forbids the exploitation of mineral deposits by Ghana in Western Togoland (See the UN charter on Trust Territories below) and as there is no formal agreement between the two nations since the Union which should have addressed these issues was never established, there could never have been any grounds upon which Ghana should be exploiting mineral deposits in Western Togoland leading to this so-called discovery," it said.

The council, therefore, called on the international community to condemn the Ghanaian government's actions and warn it against any attempts to explore minerals found on the territories of the people of Western Togoland.

The Regional Minister Joshua G. Makuba recently revealed that iron ore blocks have been discovered in the Oti Region.

He stated that the discovery has been made in greater quantities by the Ghana Integrated Iron Ore Development Corporation in collaboration with the Geological Service Department.

Evans Annang
