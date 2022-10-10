RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Iron ore discovered in Oti Region

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Regional Minister Joshua G. Makuba has revealed that iron ore blocks have been discovered in the Oti Region.

Iron ore
Iron ore

He stated that the discovery has been made in greater quantities by the Ghana Integrated Iron Ore Development Corporation in collaboration with the Geological Service Department.

Addressing the press in Accra on Sunday, October 9, 2022, he said "I want to advise people in Accra to start looking for land in the Oti Region because what is going to take Ghana from our current state to a very industrialised nation has been found in the Oti Region and that is the iron ore.

"Currently we are at a stage the technical people will call mineral resource estimation to get the actual tonnage available on the land."

Joshua Makubu
Joshua Makubu Pulse Ghana

He mentioned that the iron ore was found in the Guan, Biakoye, Jasikan, Kajebi, and Krachi districts of the Oti Region.

Makuba indicated that iron ore exploration is a crucial step in mine development as it bridges the gap between mineral exploration and commodity production.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
