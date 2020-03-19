Attah Mensah who is popularly known as Sammens said the recent statement by the Commission to proceed with a new voters register was unfortunate.

The Citi boss quizzed why the EC will be fixated on a register while coronavirus is ravaging the world.

Sammens who was seething with rage, wondered why the EC would be thinking of elections at a time when the world was dealing with a pandemic.

He advised the EC and other organizations to be silent if they are not concerned about the country’s current state.

Who is squeezing their necks to be talking. If you are not sure about the policy from the Ministry level just keep quiet because causing this kind of panic is not necessary. Is the EC for your mother. You want to go ahead, go ahead and do what. The clear and present danger is not elections”, he fumed.

The EC said in adherence to the ban imposed on all public gatherings by the President, it will announce a new date for the registration.

In a statement issued on March 17, the EC said “it wishes to state that the compilation of the New Voter’s Register has not been cancelled. Plans are far advanced for the successful take-off of the registration process.

“The Commission wishes to assure the general public that it is taking the necessary steps to guarantee the safety of the citizenry and safeguard them from the virus,”

To further show it’s resolve for new register, the election management body has also tabled a constitutional instrument before Parliament which if passed will enable citizens to use the Ghana Card and the passport as the only documents for the new voters register.