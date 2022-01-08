Ishmael Ashitey: Former Greater Accra Regional Minister dead

The late Mr. Ashitey served in a couple of roles for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including becoming the party’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman.

The deceased was born in Tema and had his primary and middle school education at the Manhean Middle Mixed School.

He then had his secondary school education at the Kpando Technical Institute in the Volta Region.

Mr. Ashitey continued at the Accra Polytechnic (now Accra Technical University), where he studied mechanical engineering.

He later obtained a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

A well-educated man in many fields, he also held an Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership from GIMPA.

His political career took off in 1992 when he joined the NPP, as the party sought to wrestle power from Jerry John Rawlings’ National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He was subsequently elected as MP for Tema East on three consecutive occasions from 1996 to 2008.

During John Agyekum Kufuor’s tenure as President, he served as a Minister of State at the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and Trade, Industry & President’s Special Initiatives.