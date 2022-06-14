Islamic SHS chaos: Dep. A/R Police Commander removed

“It was further established that even though nobody was hit by a bullet, the Police handling of the incident was poor and fell short of our standard operating procedure on crowd control,” the Police announced in a statement Monday night.

A police statement opined that the conduct of officers who responded to the protest by the students fell short of the professional police conduct on crowd control.

In all, about twenty (20) students were hospitalised after police fired pepper spray and warning shots to disperse the crowd of students who had blocked the road during the protest.

Students and Police officers who were injured in the process have been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi that his outfit will do all it can to protect them.

“Each and every one of you has been brought to this world to achieve a particular purpose for which no other person can accomplish it. Therefore we have a responsibility to ensure that all of you are safe and live to your full potential so as for you to be able to distinguish yourself and your God given destiny for this generation and general unborn.

“Therefore, anything that will take you out of this world before the accomplishment of your destiny is something that is ungodly and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that it doesn’t happen,” Dr. Dampare said when he addressed the students.

The Ghana Police Service has come under massive pressure and condemnation for their handling of the chaos, especially when students were involved.

See full Police statement below:

