The disappointed students said the government of Ghana has failed to deliver promises made to them despite giving them hope and assurances of securing schools for them.
It was a mistake to come to Ghana — Evacuated students from Ukraine complain
The Ghanaian students who were successfully evacuated following tensions in war-torn Ukraine have regretted coming back to the country.
President of the Ukraine Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Philip Bobbie Ansah, said "We had a couple of meetings initially and they [Ghana government] made us understand that they are very much positioned to help us and secure schools for us.
"They requested data which we made available to them. Everything seems so slow. We do not know what is happening now."
He said the students are frustrated stating that "we do not know what is causing the delay."
"Some of us refused to come to Ghana which seems like the best decision because they have opportunities. It now looks like it was a mistake for some of us to come to Ghana," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.
During the evacuation, some are unwilling to come home and have opted to stay in Poland and other countries.
With the closure of Ukraine’s airspace, the options available to Ghanaians have been countries such as Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.
