It was a mistake to come to Ghana — Evacuated students from Ukraine complain

President of the Ukraine Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Philip Bobbie Ansah, said "We had a couple of meetings initially and they [Ghana government] made us understand that they are very much positioned to help us and secure schools for us.

"They requested data which we made available to them. Everything seems so slow. We do not know what is happening now."

He said the students are frustrated stating that "we do not know what is causing the delay."

"Some of us refused to come to Ghana which seems like the best decision because they have opportunities. It now looks like it was a mistake for some of us to come to Ghana," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

During the evacuation, some are unwilling to come home and have opted to stay in Poland and other countries.