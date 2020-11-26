Organized in partnership with Italian wine importers Imexco, Say Cheers, and Pomona Restaurant at Osu, 'Aperitivo in Giardino' seeks to celebrate the rich culinary and wine culture of Italy and to create an opportunity for Ghanaians to savor the rich and quality taste of Italian wines.

Due to strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols, the event at Pomona’s terrace has been limited to only 50 guests, among which there were major representatives of the Ghanaian business and financial sector, heads of government agencies, captains of industry, corporate heads, and business operatives, as well as representatives of the Italian business community, among others.

Speaking during the event, the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Daniela D'Orlandi welcomed the guests to the celebrations of the Italian cuisine:

This week "all the Italian Embassies, Consulates, Cultural Institutes and Trade Offices around the world celebrate the Italian cuisine and traditions and our high-quality agri-food products, as well as the Mediterranean Diet".

She also highlighted the tradition of the Italian Aperitivo: "our cultural ritual aiming at whetting the appetite and meeting friends. We will thus offer you traditional Italian delicacies and offer you a taste of some of the best and iconic Italian wines".

Director of the Italian Trade Agency

Ambassador D'Orlandi also invited all guests to follow the Embassy's social accounts on Facebook (Italy in Ghana and Togo) and Twitter (ItalyinGhana), as this week many videos and contents devoted to Italian cuisine traditions will be available, including video recipes and free masterclasses in English on the most iconic Italian products.

On his part, Alessandro Gerbino, the Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) emphasized the need to boost trade relations with Ghana. According to him, Italy as a leader in fashion, design, food and many other creative sectors has a lot to offer Ghana.

"We believe in using trade to boost our relations with Ghana and as a country that has developed extensively in the areas of agriculture, fashion, and technology among others, there is a lot we can offer to help Ghana on its development drive," he intimated.

On display during the event were some of the top quality and best-known wine brands from Italy including Prosecco Vintage Brut from the Italian region of Veneto, Gattinara Travaglini from Piedmont, Brunello di Montalcino from Tuscany and Sauvignon Suade IGT from Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Italy is the world’s leading producer and exporter of wine and thanks to its mild climate, the unique heritage of over 500 native grape varieties, centuries of oenological expertise, the country has a wine to delight every palate.

As of today, all 20 Italian regions produce at least one DOC wine, and the country also boasts of 74 DOCG wines and 118 IGT wines. Centuries of tradition coupled with rigorous standards have guaranteed Italy's preeminence in the world of fine wine.