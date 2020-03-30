The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said it will take a miracle for the country not to record over 600 cases in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the increasing number of Ghana’s cases on Friday’s edition of Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye said based on the number of people in mandatory quarantine and others in self-isolation, it will take the mercies of God not to exceed 500 or 600 cases.

Only three regions have so far reported cases- the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Upper West Regions from routine disease surveillance. One case has been confirmed in the Upper West Region.

The Ghana Health Service today announced that the country has recorded no new case.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Two (2) have recovered and discharged; whilst two others are awaiting laboratory results to inform decision on discharge, the Health Service announced.

It further said, "The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research tested 17 samples from the Upper East (3), North East (3) and Ashanti (11) regions all of which were Negative. No new test results have been received from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research since the last update.