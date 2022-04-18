RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

It's an insult to tax the church, only ungodly people are calling for it - Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Dr Lawrence Tetteh has lashed out at those who are calling for Ghanaian churches to pay tax.

leader of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh
leader of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

According to the man of God, it is only ungodly people who are asking that churches in the country be taxed. Speaking with Kent Mensah on Sunday Night on Asaase Radio, Dr Tetteh said “…Today very ignorant people wake up and say the church should be taxed".

"That is an insult. From the economic point of view that is double taxation," he added.

He continues that “remember in the history of the Bible, we had ungodly people asked the church to be taxed. What people lose sight of is that the people you think are very rich you can count them; you live in Ghana, how many pastors use Land Cruisers? If you take the few of us [pastors] that seem to be doing well, we are not more than ten".

He emphasized that “the rest that you don’t see are in pain, and debt, and do not have a place to sleep. In fact, if you go to certain pastors’ homes, you will be very sad for them… you cannot tax the church. The church is only being benevolent to society.”

Dr Tetteh also mentioned that said but for the church in Ghana, the nation would have been an illiterate country. “The gifts that the church receives go back into the church; school fees are being paid [from these]. If you look at Ghana, but for the church, the nation would have been as illiterate as some nations of the sub-region I don’t want to mention…we should applaud the church…” he said.

Therefore, "when you tax the church what do you gain? If you want to look at it critically, it’s only anti-church people who complain that the church pays tax…” Hear more from him in the video below.

