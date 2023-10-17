It’s my responsibility to try and help – Akufo-Addo to Akosombo Dam spillage victims

Speaking to the Chief and people of Mepe, President Akufo-Addo also said he is obliged to help the people and it is not about votes and political affiliations.

“My visit here is a very simple one. It is to come and sympathise and commiserate with you about the tragedy that has occurred. When it happened, I was in America on an official business and the Chief of Staff called me in America about what had happened and we discussed what had to be done.

“We agreed to establish an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate government response to the tragedy…,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

“When these things happen and government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all. When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath as president for every single individual in Ghana, all people in Ghana, all districts and whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the President of all the people so Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you, and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and Government acts, Government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, then I shouldn't be here, because you don't vote for me. But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party.

“So Togbe, I came here this afternoon to express my sympathy with all the people of Mepe and the areas affected," he stressed.

According to him, although he did garner enough votes from the region, he is present there to sympathise with them as a leader of the country.

