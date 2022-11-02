It’s shocking that Akufo-Addo’s address didn’t touch on corruption and galamsey – Nyaho-Tamakloe

In an interview on Accra based XYZ TV, the renegade politician and football administrator said that the country was losing a lot of money because of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and the president failing to mention it is telling.

He added that corruption, which the president also failed to mention, is the main cause of the hardship Ghanaians are currently facing.

"One thing that was surprising is that the president didn't talk about galamsey when he was addressing the nation. He should have taken the opportunity to touch on the sensitive areas that have run the economy down.

"Because just as the Asantehene was saying the last time, the gold that comes out of our soil appears to be smuggled out. Our water bodies and forests are just being destroyed for nothing.

"He also failed to touch on corruption which shocked me. Because I can tell you that 70 percent of the problems we have now are because of corruption. And if that is put right, this country will have no problem. There is corruption from top to bottom; that was what I was expecting the president to address," he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his address on Sunday, admitted that times are hard economically and that his government is working assiduously to provide relief to the citizenry.