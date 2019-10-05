According to the officer, he has since his arrest on September 23 “been treated like a common criminal” and not been given “the dignity of a serving military colonel”.

“This, he shall take up seriously with the authorities at the appropriate time,” a statement issued Friday by Elpis Law Partners, lawyers for the military officer said.

How was he treated?

The lawyers said in the statement that Col Gameli was invited to his office September 23 in the morning and as soon as he got there, he was arrested and sent to the offices of the Bureau of National Investigations.

His family were said to have made frantic efforts to locate him but all to no avail until September 27 when his wife was informed that he was in BNI cells.

This was after the media reported that Col Gameli was taken to court and remanded into BNI custody.

“His wife followed up to the BNI in the company of his counsel, however, both were denied access to him and were asked to come back on Monday the 30th of September 2019,” the statement added.

According to Col Gameli, he has not been treated well as a senior serving military officer.

Denial:

Meanwhile, Col. Gameli, the statement said, “expressly denies” all attempts to link him to the alleged destabilization plot.

“Colonel Samuel Kodjo Gameli denies any knowledge of any attempt by any person or group of persons to destabilize the State. Colonel Samuel Kodjo Gameli further denies any alleged participation in any meeting or discussions with any person or group of persons to destabilize the state, be it closely or remotely,” the statement said.

The statement said Col Gameli does not belong to any pressure group nor has he had any discussions with any person or group of persons “to procure or manufacture local arms” for purposes of destabilizing the state or for any other purpose.

Col Gameli said he is “a disciplined and distinguished officer of the Ghanaian Military who will not engage in acts aimed at destabilizing the State or other criminal conduct”.

Accordingly, he revealed he is taking legal steps to have his name cleared.

Though Mr Victor K. Adawudu has since September 27 been granting media interviews on behalf of Col. Gameli, he said in the latest statement that he has not granted interview to anyone and has not instructed anyone to speak on his behalf.

“Any interviews granted or statements made by any person (s) for and on behalf of Colonel Samuel Kodjo Gameli prior to this statement were without his instructions, consent or authorisation,” the statement said.

Background:

Colonel Gameli and a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces, Gershon Akpa, were on September 27 arraigned on charges of possession of explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful excuse.

The two had no legal representation when the case was called. No reasons or explanations were given by either the suspects or the prosecution.

They were remanded in BNI custody after police prosecutors prayed for more time to conclude investigations into the case. They are to return to court on October 9.

Credit: 3news