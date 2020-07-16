He said the pledge he made to Ghanaians on making sure major car manufacturing companies assemble affordable cars in Ghana has been fulfilled.

Akufo-Addo said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has created the enabling environment for Volkswagen to ensemble affordable cars in Ghana.

“We created the enabling environment for @VWGroup to be able to assemble its vehicles in Ghana,” the President tweeted.

“Today, affordable VW vehicles are assembled right here in Ghana. A promise made, a promised fulfilled.”

Earlier this week, a proposal from Universal Motors Limited, the authorized distributors of VW in Ghana noted that “our models range from Polo, Golf, Jetta, Passat, Tiguan, Teramont, Touareg, etc.”

“Prices start from GHC60, 000 for brand new cars, newest models,” the proposal to Standbic bank read.

This is how much a made in Ghana VW costs! AFP

The German car manufacturer signed an MoU with the government of Ghana in 2018 to begin the process of establishing an assembling plant in the country to serve the West African sub-regional market.

With the cars now ready for the market, Ghanaians can buy a VW vehicle for as low as only GHC 60,000.