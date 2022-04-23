I’ve instructed my lawyers to cite GRA boss for contempt of court – Ablakwa

The GRA boss is reported as saying that the implementation of the E-levy will still take effect on May 1, 2022 as planned and announced, despite the injunction suit.

"I heard the GRA Commissioner and I have instructed my lawyers to cite him for contempt. He said he was going ahead with implementation of the E-levy. People must be careful, we are operating a constitutional democracy. All of us including the president are under the rule of law," Ablakwa said on Accra-based Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee warned that the continuous disrespect for the rule of law by people in positions of authority is dangerous for the country’s shaky democracy.

"It is in the interest of those in power to make sure that they walk the narrow path of constitutional order. If they start setting such bad examples, practicing impunity and engaging in contempt of court, when things get out of hand, we cannot guarantee what will happen.

"Our constitution calls on us to rise up and defend the constitution. So, if you know there is an injunction and you decide that because you are commissioner or government official you will go ahead, I can also decide to mobilize people to stop you from violating the constitution. Let us send a clear message to these people who want to destroy our constitutional democracy. They don’t have monopoly over these unethical tactics."

Ablakwa went on further to condemn comments earlier made by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to the effect that the injunction suit filed at the court was a futile exercise because the implementation of the e-levy has already started.

In his view, Ablakwa said that the comments by Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as the Minister of parliamentary affairs, suggested that the government might have colluded with the judiciary to deny compromise justice delivery.

Ablakwa is one of the minority MPs who have gone to the Supreme Court to challenge the passage of the 1.5% E-levy and subsequently filed an injunction application to halt it until a final determination of the substantive matter.