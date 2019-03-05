Double, who was part of the National Security operatives involved in the shooting during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election told the Emile Short Commission that he had never been part of that group.

He said he only works at the VIP section at the Kotoka International Airport.

Akomea has been accused by Sam George of being among the National Security operatives who fired gunshots at a crowd during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections in January.

READ ALSO: Time to disband all vigilante groups - NPP Gen. Sec

The Ningo Prampram MP accused Double of being an Invincible Force member who has been recruited by party officials into National Security.

Confirming his assertion, the General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu had told the Commission earlier that he knows Double only as a member of the NPP and a National Security operative but not as a member of Invincible Forces.

"I know him to be a member of the NPP but I don't know for a fact that he is a member of Invincible Forces," he said when he appeared before the Commission