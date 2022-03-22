I’ve never said Free SHS will be reviewed - Oppong Nkrumah

“I have never said anywhere that Free SHS will be reviewed but the technical teams are going through the 2022 budget to make some possible adjustments”, he said on Akomea FM.

He told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin in Ghanaian language (Twi) that “some media personnel are misquoting me but I want to categorically state that I haven’t said that government will review the most touted programme Free SHS but there are ongoing adjustments to review some policies”.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah assured that plans are far advanced for the passage of E-Levy to rake in revenue for government to address the rising economic hardship the country is faced with.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM is quoted to have said no program will be left out of the review when the government held a crunch cabinet meeting at Peduase Lodge to proffer solutions to the economic hardships in the country.

Pulse Ghana

He said "All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved.