I've not been arrested for fraud – Hopeson Adorye

Kojo Emmanuel

The former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye, has quashed reports claiming that he has been arrested by National Security Operatives for fraud.

According to him, reports that he has been arrested are false, untrue hence must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

He said "All those reports are propaganda, I don't know the motive behind it I got reports last Friday that I have been arrested together with Captain Smart.

"I received several calls and messages about my whereabout I was on Net2 TV on Monday, Tuesday evening I was at Neat FM and today Wednesday I went to Wontumi TV so where from all this lies all those reports are false and untrue," Hopeson Adorye said this in a viral video."

"Those doing that propaganda are shameful people, all Ghanaians should disregard those reports am currently in the Studios of Wontumi FM," he added.

