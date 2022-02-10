I've not been arrested for fraud – Hopeson Adorye

He said "All those reports are propaganda, I don't know the motive behind it I got reports last Friday that I have been arrested together with Captain Smart.

"I received several calls and messages about my whereabout I was on Net2 TV on Monday, Tuesday evening I was at Neat FM and today Wednesday I went to Wontumi TV so where from all this lies all those reports are false and untrue," Hopeson Adorye said this in a viral video."

"Those doing that propaganda are shameful people, all Ghanaians should disregard those reports am currently in the Studios of Wontumi FM," he added.