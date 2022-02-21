The Accra High Court Criminal Division sentenced Mr Boamah to Nsawam.
Jailed Power FM presenter released
Oheneba Boamah Bennie, a journalist with Power FM in Accra has been released from a 14-day sentence.
Mr Boamah posted alleged secret videos regarding the 2020 election petition featuring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some Supreme Court Judges in a secret meeting.
The Journalist created the impression that President Akufo-Addo had met the Judges to influence them with bribes in order for them to rule the 2020 election petition in his favour.
The A-G makes a case that through his publication, Bennie wants to tell the public that judges, including the justices of the apex court, decide cases not independently but by taking directives from the President.
Such an assertion, the A-G argued, if allowed to go unpunished, would amount to gross disrespect for the judiciary, which is a violation of the 1992 Constitution.
According to the A-G, Bennie knew that there was a possibility of a challenge to the presidential election at the Supreme Court and, therefore, by poisoning the minds of the public against the court, he wanted to cause disaffection for the court.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh