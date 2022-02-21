Jailed Power FM presenter released

Mr Boamah posted alleged secret videos regarding the 2020 election petition featuring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some Supreme Court Judges in a secret meeting.

The Journalist created the impression that President Akufo-Addo had met the Judges to influence them with bribes in order for them to rule the 2020 election petition in his favour.

The A-G makes a case that through his publication, Bennie wants to tell the public that judges, including the justices of the apex court, decide cases not independently but by taking directives from the President.

Such an assertion, the A-G argued, if allowed to go unpunished, would amount to gross disrespect for the judiciary, which is a violation of the 1992 Constitution.