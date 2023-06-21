He said the embattled National Democratic Congress (NDC) member will be found guilty in the perjury case currently against him.
James Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – Deputy Energy Minister
Andrew Agyapa Mercer, the Deputy Minister for Energy has said that he is convinced the former Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson will be jailed.
Recommended articles
Speaking in an interview on TV3 in Accra, Agyapa Mercer added that the evidence is clear that Gyakye Quayson committed a crime and he has no doubt that he would be jailed.
“This gentleman who is taking the NDC’s abuse willingly, violated the statutory declaration, saying that he owed no allegiance to any other country.
“And I hear some argument to the effect that the man had tendered his application to the Canadian authorities, really and that is exculpatory. Are we serious?”
The deputy energy minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Sekondi, added, “What kind of joke is this? What kind of joke is this? The law is clear on this... He had another citizenship other than Ghana… he is going to jail.”
The perjury and forgery trial against James Gyakye Quayson will be heard on a day-to-day basis beginning Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the High Court ruled.
This comes after the court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, had turned down a prayer by Quayson’s lawyer, Justin Terriwajjah which sought to have the trial continued after the Assin North by-election slated for June 27, 2023.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh