ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Jean Mensa to face Parliament on Tuesday over new 'Ghana Card' CI

Evans Annang

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa is set to appear in Parliament to answer questions on a new C.I laid before the house.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss
Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

The EC boss will face the legislature alongside the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Dr. Ken Attafuah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The EC’s CI is attempting to use the Ghana Card as the primary document for voter registration in the upcoming general elections.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, announced that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, will appear before the legislators on Tuesday.

“The EC officials had established contact with the Chairperson, who had agreed to come down for us to have the committee of the whole meeting, but she delayed because the Minority MPs were picking up their parliamentary forms. So on Tuesday, she will appear, and we will continue with the committee of the whole meeting.”

Parliament has denied reports that a Constitutional Instrument seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole document registration document for elections has been passed.

Jean Mensa
Jean Mensa Pulse Ghana

A statement by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament explained that the House only held pre-presentation discussions on the CI, to collect input from relevant sources for the drafting of the Constitutional Instrument (CI).

Due to Madam Mensa’s absence from the House, the Minority in Parliament objected to the briefing by EC officials last Thursday.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tension at Denkyira Ayanfuri as 22-year-old Adisadel College graduate is stoned to death

Tension at Denkyira Ayanfuri as 22-year-old Adisadel College graduate is stoned to death

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

3 banks likely to collapse in the next 10 days if... — ASEPA boss reveals

Lt Col Peter Amoah

Missing military officer found

Ghana Card

Company denies NIA cards due to financial duress